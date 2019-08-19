2-a-Days: Norris

Norris players are expecting a breakthrough season in 2019. The Titans have an impressive senior class that blends talent and experience. Husker recruit Ashton Hausmann is among the seniors. Hausmann, a running back and linebacker, says he gained 20 pounds over the off-season while maintaining his elite speed. Hausmann won the Class B gold medal in the 100-meter dash this spring.

Norris is coming off a 5-5 season in which the Titans qualified for the playoffs. Norris brings back a solid core from that team. In fact, the Titans have returning starters at 16 positions.

Its a lucky scenario for first-year head coach Ty Twarling, who inherits a team poised to contend in Class B. Twarling comes to Firth from Cross County, where he served as Athletic Director. Twarling says he enjoys the small town, family feel at Norris.