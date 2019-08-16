2-a-Days: Parkview Christian

Parkview Christian may be small in numbers, but mighty in heart. And there may be no greater example than Jalen Curry.

Curry is a senior for the Patriots and he'll play anywhere on the field; Curry will line up at quarterback, wide receiver and he'll play defense. No matter the position the Patriots senior will have a good attitude and give it his all.

"My senior year.. I just hope we finish strong," Curry said. "I'm excited. I can't wait for our season to start. I hope we can get better as a team and start the season off good... 1-and-0."