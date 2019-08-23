2-a-Days: Raymond Central

The boys are working hard outside of Agnew. This is Raymond Central practice where the focus is simple; get better each day.

Second-year head coach Wade Houchin is trying to build for the future. Participation is up this year and he says the culture is starting to change. Houchin just wants to make football fun again for the Mustangs.

"We know who we are, we know where we want to go, we want to know where we want to be," Houchin said. "We expect to be better, our culture has gotten better and that's the real reason why. And so our guys are starting to believe more than they did a year ago and buy in and get a long better. And we're building this slowly so we can be sustainable."

Raymond Central has just six wins over the past three years. But the record is not how Houchin will measure this season. He has starters back at 12 positions.

"Strength is definitely energy," Houchin said. "Everyone brings their own unique energy, there's nothing like this team, I wouldn't trade them for the world, march madness, it's survive and advance, and I think that's a pretty good motto for us, it's just not necessarily survive, go out and fight and advance."

The schedule gets tougher as the season goes along.

