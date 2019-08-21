2-a-Days: Seward

In 2018, Seward had one of the state's most prolific offenses. The Bluejays averaged more than 300 passing yards per game and scored 40 or more points nine times. Joseph Krause was a main reason for the Bluejays success. The record-setting quarterback, though, has since graduated and is now a freshman at Northwest Missouri State. Replacing Krause will not be easy for the Bluejays. Currently, two QBs are battling to be Seward's starter.

Head coach Jamie Opfer says his team may take a different offensive approach this fall. The Bluejays may rely more on its run game, especially with most of their offensive line returning.

Seward opens the season at Waverly on August 30th. The Bluejays believe they can contend for the Class B Championship this fall. While Krause and a strong senior class has graduated, the Bluejays return starters at 14 positions including nine on defense.