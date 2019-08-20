2-a-Days: Waverly

Reed Manstedt won three games at Crete last season. Now, he's coaching a team that is coming off its most successful season in program history. Manstedt is the new head coach at Waverly and he's hoping to continue the Vikings momentum.

Waverly went 9-3 in 2018 while reaching the Class B semifinals.

The Vikings have starters back at six positions. They will be younger this fall, but not lacking in enthusiasm. Tyler Brown is the Vikings' top player. He's a 260-pound offensive lineman that started every game last season as a freshman.

Waverly opens the season on August 30th against Seward.