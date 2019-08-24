2-a-Days: Wilber-Clatonia

The Wilber- Clatonia Wolverines are young but very talented as the they try and make it 12 straight trips to the postseason. The program is just three years removed from that C2 Championship. This season expect W.C. to be peaking at the right time.

"We know it's going to be a struggle early," said Lynn Jurgens, W.C.'s Coach. "We have some really tough games two and three, and we're hoping by the end of the year, when we get to week 10 we're playing our best football."

The Wolverines return 15 overall starters with seven on offense and eight on defense. Expect Tad Moldenhauer to have a big season at running back. Wilber-Clatonia gets a big test in week two against Sutton.

