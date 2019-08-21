2-a-Days: York

Few high school football teams have been as dominant as York over the past few years. The Dukes were led by an extremely talented group that won a state championship in 2017 and reached the Class B semifinals last fall. Its a new era for the Dukes, though, as that class which included Garrett Snodgrass has graduated.

The current players say they're determined to carry on York's tradition.

"We have big shoes to fill," senior offensive lineman Andrew Clark said. "We have a lot of talent. We're ready to go."

York will have several new faces in key roles in 2019. Jacob Diaz is a returner at running back. Diaz rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last fall as a junior.

In total, the Dukes return starters at 8 positions. The Dukes open the 2019 season on August 30th against Alliance.