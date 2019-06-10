Colby Gomes named a first-team NCBWA Freshman All-American

A total of 32 standout freshmen college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2019 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-American Team, the organization announced today.

The 2019 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 30 different schools and 16 different conferences.

The two All-American teams are also made up of nine conference “Rookie of the Year” winners. In addition, 23 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include one conference “Player of the Year” and one conference “Freshman Pitcher of the Year.”

Arizona and UC Santa Barbara were the only two schools with multiple honorees, as both put two players on the first team. The ACC led all conferences with six players selected to the two teams combined, placing two players each on the first team and four on the second team. The Big Ten (one 1st team, two 2nd team) and Pac-12 (two 1st team, one 2nd team) put three players each on the team.

The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2019 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 11.