Four former Husker football players were named onto the 2019 Nebraska Hall of Fame.

Kicker Alex Henery ('07-'10), linebacker Jay Foreman ('95-'98), offensive guard Greg Jorgensen ('75-'77), and offensive tackle Mark Behning ('82-'84).

A former University of Nebraska- Kearney wide receiver, Richie Ross will also be joining the Hall of Fame along with Brad Smith who coached at Chadron State from 1987-2004.