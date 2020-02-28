2020 NSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships: Highlights & Results

Updated: Fri 2:43 PM, Feb 28, 2020

The 2020 NSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships are taking place at the Devaney Center this week. The meet runs through Saturday with the finals beginning at 11;00 a.m. NET will broadcast Saturday's competition.

Click on the link results. Also, watch 10/11 NOW at 6:00 and 10:00 p..m. for highlights!

State Swimming Results

 