2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results

Updated: Thu 9:19 AM, Feb 20, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundreds of local wrestlers qualified for the 2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha. The three-day meet takes place Thursday through Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

