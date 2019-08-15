2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Coaches Announced

On Thursday, the coaches for the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were selected.

The following Nebraska High School football coaches will represent the North and South teams respectively:

NORTH TEAM

Head Coach: Mark Macke ⁠— HC, Lincoln High (A)

Asst. Coach: Rusty Fuller ⁠— HC, St. Paul (C2)

Asst. Coach: Josh Deines ⁠— HC, Sandhills/Thedford (D2)

Asst. Coach: Bryan Soukup ⁠— HC, Blair (B)

Asst. Coach: AJ Santos ⁠— Defensive Coordinator, Lincoln High (A)

Asst. Coach: Paul Cloutier ⁠— Special Teams Coordinator, Grand Island (A)

SOUTH TEAM

Head Coach: Ryan Thompson ⁠— HC, Ashland-Greenwood (C1)

Asst. Coach: Evan Klanecky ⁠— HC, Centennial (C1)

Asst. Coach: Jay Lanstrom ⁠— HC, Omaha Central (A)

Asst. Coach: Troy Huebert ⁠— HC, Central City (C1)

Asst. Coach: Nate Tonjes ⁠— Offensive Coordinator, Ashland-Greenwood (C1)

Asst. Coach: Brant Loewe ⁠— Running Backs Coach, Skutt Catholic (B)

Lincoln High Head Football Coach Mark Macke, who has led the Links back into Nebraska high school football prominence, will guide the North team on the field. During the 19 seasons he was a Creighton Prep assistant football coach and the offensive coordinator from 1992 through 2010, the Junior Jays were in the Class A playoffs 17 times with state titles in 1999 and 2004, and runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2003.

"I feel extremely honored and humbled to be selected as the North Head Coach. I was very fortunate to be an assistant in 2011. That was a wonderful experience not only for myself, but for the players as well," said Macke. "It's my goal that this will be another meaningful experience and that our players and coaches understand the true value of the Shrine Bowl and what it means to play in this game."

Ashland-Greenwood Head Football Coach Ryan Thompson, who led the Bluejays to seven straight playoff appearances between 2009 and 2015, a pair of Class C-1 state runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2014, and quarterfinal showings in four other seasons will lead the South team on the sidelines.

"I am very honored to be selected as the head coach for the South team in this year's Shrine Bowl Game. It is humbling to be associated with a long list of great coaches and players who have been involved with this game over the years," Thompson said. "Most importantly, I look forward to having our team support a great cause for an outstanding organization."

Dave MacDonald, Executive Director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl remarked, "We are excited to have Coach Thompson, Coach Macke, and their assistant coaching staffs join us in our mission to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. The talent their teams have exhibited on the field is a testament to their tremendous leadership. We are grateful for their direction both on and beyond the field this year."

The 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field in Kearney, Nebraska on Saturday, June 6. All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.