2020 U.S. Open qualifiers to start Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes

The 2020 U.S. Open will be hosting its qualifiers in Lincoln on Tuesday. Practice for the event started on Sunday at Sun Valley Lanes, with 108 bowlers preparing themselves to earn the coveted green jacket.

Participants in the 108-player selected field earned their spots through invitations based on their on-lane performances during the previous year.

Competitors at the U.S. Open will bowl 24 qualifying games over three days before the field is cut to the top 36 players for an eight-game cashers' round. The top 24 bowlers after 32 games advance to round-robin match play. 56 games total.

The top five players will advance to the stepladder finals on Sunday, Feb. 23 which will be hosted live on FOX.