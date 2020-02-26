2nd-half surge gives Concordia first post-season win since 2009

Concordia saw its 1-point halftime deficit grow to 12 points on Wednesday night in the GPAC Tournament. But that's when the Bulldogs kicked it into gear. Justin Wiersema, Carter Kent, and Brevin Sloup hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the comeback was on.

Concordia took control of the game and won 74-63 for its first post-season win in more than a decade.

The Bulldogs were led by Wiersema's 22 points. Sloup added 16 points on 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Concordia advances to the GPAC Tournament Semifinals. The Bulldogs will play 8th-seeded Hastings College on Saturday. The Broncos upset Morningside on Wednesday.

The 2nd-ranked Concordia women's basketball team also advanced in the GPAC Tournament. The Bulldogs rolled past Midland, 95-46.