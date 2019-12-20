2nd-ranked Huskers win home dual

The No. 2 Nebraska wrestling team scored bonus points in five matches and won eight of nine bouts overall to defeat Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) 32-3 in front of 1,278 fans at the Devaney Center on Friday night.

#6 Mikey Labriola (174) started the night off in dominant fashion, racking up six takedowns and eight near-fall points to defeat Colton Beisley by technical fall, 20-5. #5 Taylor Venz (184) picked up right where Labriola left off, picking up a 9-0 major decision over Colt Doyle. #10 Eric Schultz (197) gave the Huskers three consecutive bonus-point victories to start the evening when he replicated Labriola's 20-5 technical fall victory against the Beavers' J.J. Dixon.

The night's most exciting match took place at heavyweight. #15 Christian Lance (HWT) led JaMarcus Grant 3-1 late in the third period when Grant earned a one-point escape and two-point takedown to seize a 4-3 lead. Lance responded with a takedown as time expired. An official's review confirmed the takedown, and Lance was victorious by decision, 5-4.

Action then shifted to the lighter weights. A double forfeit was declared at 125 as NU's Alex Thomsen was too ill to wrestle and Oregon State's Brandon Kaylor suffered a concussion only days previously. Devan Turner used takedowns in the first and third periods to top #10 Ridge Lovett (133), 6-2. Returning All-American #6 Chad Red Jr. (141) earned a 6-2 decision of his own, topping Beaver grappler Grant Willits. #12 Collin Purinton (149) gave up a reversal after taking down Lane Stigall in the first period, but did not look back after that, earning an 8-4 decision.

The final two bouts of the night saw the Big Red rack up more bonus points. #14 Peyton Robb (157) scored 10 points in the first period on his way to a technical fall victory over Logan Meek before returning All-American Isaiah White (165) used riding time and six third-period points to earn a major decision victory over Aaron Olmos.

Head Coach Mark Manning was pleased with his team's performance: "I wasn't surprised with how we wrestled [tonight]," Manning said. "We had some really good practices this week and our guys got really focused [even with it being finals week]. I was really proud with how they handled practice [this week], and that comes from the leadership of our team."

NU (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will have a few weeks off from competition for the semester break before returning to action at No. 8 Wisconsin on Jan. 12. That dual meet will take place at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., beginning at 2 p.m.