3 Huskers defeat Wyoming on the wrestling mat

No. 3 Nebraska (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, including three by bonus points, to defeat Wyoming 28-7 in front of 1,460 fans at the Devaney Center on Friday night.

The Cowboys (1-1, 1-0 Big Twelve) got off to a quick start, winning the first two matches of the evening. At 125, Wyoming's Cole Verner defeated Husker redshirt freshmen Alex Thomsen in a three-overtime thriller. Knotted at five at the end of three periods, neither grappler scored in either of the first two overtime periods. Verner earned an escape to open the third overtime period and that proved to be enough, as he recorded a 7-6 victory. #7 Montorie Bridges earned a major decision in the subsequent 133-pound bout, defeating Zak Hensley 14-6.

Down 7-0, the Huskers then reeled off eight consecutive match victories. #7 Chad Red Jr. (141) put forth a workman-like effort to defeat Chase Zollman 5-1. #19 Collin Purinton (149) racked up four takedowns to earn an 11-3 major decision over Jaron Jensen, evening the team score at seven apiece.

Peyton Robb (157) piled up 13 near fall points in a dominant 18-2 technical fall victory over Logan Jensen. At 165, #5 Isaiah White did not yield a single takedown and maintained his unbeaten record (5-0), defeating Cole Moody 9-3.

The next two bouts featured ranked wrestlers on both sides. #3 Mikey Labriola (174) joined Purinton and Robb in scoring bonus points for the Big Red. Labriola defeated #14 Hayden Hastings by major decision (10-2) in a match that was decidedly different from their 2018 clash, a 25-point explosion in which Labriola earned a 14-11 decision. At 184, Wyoming's #18 Tate Samuelson scored a takedown late in the third period to take the lead against #3 Taylor Venz, but the returning Husker All-American persevered, scoring a reversal and two near-fall points to come out on top 11-8.

#10 Eric Schultz (197) gave Stephen Buchanan his first loss of the season, defeating the Cowboy freshman 7-6. And in the night's final match, Christian Lance (HWT) avenged last year's loss to #14 Brian Andrews. Lance defeated Andrews 3-2 one year after Andrews won by pinfall in Laramie.

The Huskers return to action in less than 48 hours when they grapple with the Northern Iowa Panthers on Sunday. Action is set to get underway in the West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Live streaming will be available via FloWrestling (subscription required). Fans can also follow @HuskerWrestling on Twitter for match-by-match results.

#3 Nebraska 28, Wyoming 7

125: #18 Cole Verner (WYO) TB-1 Alex Thomsen (NEB) 6-5 (WYO 3, NEB 0)

133: #7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) major dec. Zak Hensley (NEB) 14-6 (WYO 7, NEB 0)

141: #7 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) dec. Chase Zollman (WYO) 5-1 (WYO 7, NEB 3)

149: #19 Collin Purinton (NEB) major dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO) 11-3 (NEB 7, WYO 7)

157: Peyton Robb (NEB) tech. fall Logan Jensen (WYO) 18-2 (NEB 12, WYO 7)

165: #5 Isaiah White (NEB) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 9-3 (NEB 15, WYO 7)

174: #3 Mikey Labriola (NEB) major dec. #14 Hayden Hastings (WYO) 10-2 (NEB 19, WYO 7)

184: #3 Taylor Venz (NEB) dec. #18 Tate Samuelson (WYO) 11-8 (NEB 22, WYO 7)

197: #10 Eric Schultz (NEB) dec. Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 7-6 (NEB 25, WYO 7)

HWT: Christian Lance (NEB) dec. #14 Brian Andrews (WYO) 3-2 (NEB 28, WYO 7)