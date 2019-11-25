Scottsbluff football team inviting people to cheering section after fan buses cancelled

The Scottsbluff Bearcats are set to play in the Class B State Championship game Monday night at Memorial Stadium, but their cheering section will likely be smaller. Due to a winter storm that's on the way, the fan buses that were planned to be sent were cancelled.

Because the band and cheer team won't be able to make the trip, Bearcats Quarterback Sabastian Harsh is asking people to wear red and join them on the east side of Memorial Stadium.

"Our cheers are easy to learn and we are a friendly bunch!" tweeted Harsh.

The top seeded Bearcats will go up against second seeded the Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT Monday.