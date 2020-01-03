Rutgers beat Huskers, 79-62

Caleb McConnell made all eight of his shots from the field and scored a season-high 20 points starting in place of the injured Geo Baker, and Rutgers beat Nebraska 79-62 on Friday night for its fifth straight win.

Baker, the Scarlet Knights' team leader and No. 2 scorer, is out indefinitely with a left thumb injury. McConnell made his first seven shots, including two 3-pointers, and finished with season highs for points, assists and minutes.

Haanif Cheatham had 16 points to lead Nebraska, which shot 32 percent.