Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift No. 24 Rutgers to a 75-72 victory over Nebraska. Rutgers improved to 14-0 at home.

The Scarlet Knights had four double-digit scorers Saturday. Akwaski Yeboah led the way with 20 points while Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each had 12 points and Montez Mathis had 10.

Nebraska was led by Cam Mack with 19 points while Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17.