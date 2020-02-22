6 NWU wins on Senior Day

LINCOLN, Neb. The #6 Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team took down Loras, 88-73 at home on Saturday.
The Prairie Wolves honored their seniors beforehand as five NWU seniors went on to reach double figures.Nate Bahe led the way with 19 points as Nebraska Wesleyan has a 22-3 record.
