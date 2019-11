Shortly after the Kansas City Royals declined a $23 million option, free agent Alex Gordon pulled in his seventh career Gold Glove award on Sunday.

The Golden Glove award goes to the top defensive players at each position.

The outfielder has now received that honor three years in a row.

Gordon also won Gold Gloves in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018.