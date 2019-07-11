Alex Schaake wins Nebraska Amateur Championship

Alex Schaake won the Nebraska Amateur Championship Thursday afternoon at The Country Club of Lincoln. This is Schaake's fourth win in a row.

The Omaha native held onto the lead for most of the day, with Caleb Badura following closely behind. Schaake and Badura were even after the final round, forcing a seven hole playoff between the two.

The 2016, 2017 and 2018 champion entered Wednesday five strokes back of the leaders, but a round of 66 (-6) brought him to the top of the leaderboard at 209 (-7).

Schaake is a junior at the University of Iowa.