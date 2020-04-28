Allieu's underdog story reaches NFL

Hinwa Allieu is going from NCAA Division-II football to the NFL. The UNK defensive lineman recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Allieu played in 44 games for the Lopers, earning all-conference honors three times.

Allieu's 15.5 sacks at UNK rank seventh in school history. He says his skill set is still "raw," and he's eager to learn from the Falcons' coaches. Allieu started playing football in high school and admits he wasn't productive as a prepster until his senior season.

Allieu improved his NFL chances by participating in Nebraska's Pro Day on March 12th. He says he's fortunate to have the opportunity, as most subsequent Pro Days were cancelled due to COVID-19. Allieu says he was warmly welcomed by Nebraska's players in mid-March. In Lincoln, he worked out with Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, and Lamar Jackson, who all recently joined NFL teams.