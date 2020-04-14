Altavilla awaits rookie season

Angelo Altavilla showed up to Spring Training ready to showcase his skills in March. Less than 48 hours he was sent home. The Arizona Diamondbacks told their players, including Altavilla, to leave the complex due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"I had been looking forward to it for two-and-a-half months," Altavilla said. "It was absolutely miserable."

Altavilla was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Diamondbacks following a productive college career with the Huskers. Altavilla was a three-year starter with a .269 batting average. In 2017, Altavilla earned All-Big Ten honors.

The 23-year old participated in the Arizona League (Rookie) in August. Altavilla appeared in 39 games for the Diamondbacks, stealing 14 bases with a .400 on-base percentage.

"Its just going with the flow," Altavilla said. "We're just going to jump right into it... whenever that is."

Altavilla is optimistic there will be a baseball season in 2020. He's unsure which minor league team the Diamondbacks may place him on. Altavilla says he doesn't have much of a preference; he just wants to play the game he loves.