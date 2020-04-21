American Association delays start of 2020 season

The American Association was scheduled to start the 2020 season in mid-May. Now the league hopes to begin play in mid-July.

The Board of Directors of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball announced on Tuesday the change in schedule, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July.”

The Lincoln Saltdogs are one of 12 teams in the American Association. The Saltdogs' opening game was scheduled for May 19th in St. Paul. Here is a link to 10/11's interview with Saltdogs President/GM Charlie Meyer from earlier this month: https://www.1011now.com/content/sports/Saltdogs-season-in-doubt-due-to-COVID-19-outbreak-569520401.html