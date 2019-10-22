Amy Williams readies for her fourth season with Husker Hoops

Amy Williams is set to begin her fourth season as head coach of the Nebraska Women's Basketball Team. The Huskers are loaded with talent returning their top seven scorers from last year.

With the familiar faces back, Williams loves this team's versatility.

"It is a fun team, it's a joy for us, everyday to go to practice, they are just a fun group to be around and also a fun group to coach because there's so much talent there," Williams said. "There's so much versatility there and we never really know what practice day who's going to really shine today and that balance is something that has the potential to make this team special."