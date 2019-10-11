Former Husker fullback signs $5.7M extension with Denver Broncos

According to the Denver Broncos, Andy Janovich has signed a three-year, $5.7 million extension for the team.

In a release from the NFL, Janovich and the Broncos agreed to the extension which now has him signed with the team through the 2022 season. The deal makes Janovich the third-highest paid fullback in the NFL.

According his Broncos bio, Janovich was drafted by the team in 2016 NFL draft during the sixth round. He is a fourth-year fullback who has appeared in 43 games with Denver from 2016-18. Prior to joining, Janovich appeared in 50 games for the University of Nebraska contributing to both offense and special teams.

“It’s always about the players. … They just focus on the players, and we’re going to focus on winning.” - @AndyJanovich on what he loves about the #Broncos pic.twitter.com/liEQI12Rrr — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 11, 2019