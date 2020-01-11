Anezka Szabo transfers to Kansas

Outside hitter Anezka Szabo from Sioux Falls, SD, is transferring to Kansas. The redshirt sophomore announced her decision to transfer on social media.

Szabo was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2018; Beach-2019.

She played in nine matches before suffering a season-ending injury in 2018.

 