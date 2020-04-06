Athlete recovers from back-to-back ACL injuries, waits to compete

The 2020 NSAA track-and-field season was supposed to be a return to athletic competition for Dawson Calhoun. The Adams Central junior had trained to resume his shot put career after suffering a knee injury in 2019. In fact, that was Calhoun's second of back-to-back ACL injuries that have kept him out of most activities while in high school.

"I love competition," Calhoun said. "I thrive on competition."

Calhoun first tore his ACL while at a wrestling camp in 2018. After recovering and returning to athletics, Calhoun suffered a similar injury prior to the 2019 football season.

"I was like, 'I've been here before," Calhoun said. "I know what I need to do to get better and get back faster.'"

Doctors cleared Calhoun on March 16th, which is the same day the NSAA suspended the spring season. While Calhoun enjoys track-and-field, his passion is football. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 265-pound lineman played in eight games at Adams Central as a freshman. Calhoun has stayed active with the Patriots football program, attending practices and serving as a student manager. In 2019, Adams Central won 11 games while advancing to the State Semifinals.