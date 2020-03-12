BIG EAST cancels conference tournament at halftime of Creighton game

In a game where there was speculation about whether or not it would even be played all the way up until tipoff, Creighton and St. John's only got to play until halftime.

The BIG EAST, like most conferences around the country, has canceled the rest of their conference tournament, which started last night at Madison Square Garden.

The game will not be completed.

Details are still limited about what this means for Creighton, and the rest of the NCAA as a whole, moving forward.