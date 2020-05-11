BTN's Dave Revsine hopeful for college football season

From no fans in the stands to a shortened season, no matter how it looks, Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network is hopeful for college football this year.

"I think everyone wants in some shape or form in the 2020-2021 school year to have a football season if it's safe. But again, they're not going to do it at the risk of the safety of the people involved," said Revsine, who's the lead host for BTN's college football coverage.

Revsine has been to Lincoln several times for work and adds one key to having college football, is having students on campus.

"More than anything there would be such a relief and so much joy just to have some return of some semblance of normalcy and something to take our minds off all these other things that are happening."