Barry a finalist for Pop Warner National College Football Award

Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry has been named one of six finalists for the Pop Warner National College Football Award. The award was established in 2010, and recognizes a graduating senior who has made a real impact on the field, in the classroom and in his community.

Barry is joined among the group of finalists by USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Wake Forest running back Cade Carney, Penn State punter Blake Gillikin, Kansas safety Bryce Torneden and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Barry is leading Nebraska in tackles for the second straight season in 2019. A year ago, he had a team-high 112 tackles and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and was Nebraska’s Defensive MVP. In the classroom, the Grayson, Ga., native is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and earned his bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies in May of 2019.

Barry is also one of Nebraska’s most active student-athletes in the community. Barry is a four-time member of both the Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship Teams.

The Pop Warner College Football Award will be presented to the winner during the 63rd annual Pop Warner Super Bowl in early December at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Nebraska cornerback Prince Amukamara was the first winner of the award in 2010.