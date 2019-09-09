Barry keeps sights on Big Ten Championship

Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry says he played one of the worst games of his career against Colorado. Barry says he did not perform up to his potential and takes responsibility for the defense's breakdowns in the fourth quarter.

Barry, however, remains optimistic about the Huskers achieving their goals in 2019.

"Nobody is going to care about Colorado when we are in the Big Ten Championship," Barry said.

Barry leads the Huskers with 18 tackles this season. Nebraska (1-1) plays Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.