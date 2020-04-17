Bessler, Tigers adjust to new normal

Chris Bessler gave his players an at-home workout routine during the COVID-19 outbreak. He understands not all tasks can be completed.

"In some cases, not all the kids can't even do some of the stuff that we send them," Bessler said. The third-year head coach notes that his players come from a variety of backgrounds. Most notably, Doane's roster has dozens of players from rural areas, while others hail from urban populations. The availability of workout equipment varies from player-to-player.

"We've talked to our kids (saying) 'Hey you have to be flexibile. You have to think outside the box," Bessler said.

Doane is coming off a 4-7 season, marking its first sub-.500 record in nine years. Bessler says the spring season was going to be very important in his team's development. The Tigers' off-season practices were canceled due to COVID-19.

"Its definitely a disadvantage," Bessler said. "Its a disadvantage for everybody."

Doane players and coaches remain in frequent contact. Bessler says some new offensive and defensive schemes have been installed over online meetings.

The Tigers hope to report for fall camp on schedule. Bessler says he's optimistic the 2020 football season will be played, despite health concerns that have canceled sporting events worldwide.