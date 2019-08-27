Blackshirts excited for season opener

On Tuesday, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with the media as did defensive players and assistant coaches.

Some players that spoke were wearing Blackshirts, which they earned from former players on Monday.

"It's an honor to receive that from a former player. That means everything to me. My uncle was a Blackshirt, so early on growing up, I knew what it meant to get one. But the hardest job is keeping it. That's the biggest thing is keeping that Blackshirt, earning it every day, every week," said senior defensive lineman Carlos Davis.

Nebraska opens the season Saturday against South Alabama at 11 a.m.