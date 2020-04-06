Bobby Mills inducted into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

The Class of 2020 has been announced and high school sports writer and historian Bobby Mills was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Now in Grand Island, the Columbus native has been covering local sports for decades. Mills writes in his blog and contributes to local newspapers. He's known as "1000 Yard Guy" as after every football season, he releases the players who've eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in Nebraska.

"I would go a million miles to watch an 8-man or a 6-man game. You really get appreciated in those smaller communities and I can't describe the feeling," said Mills.

With 19 other members of the class, Mills will be inducted on Oct. 4th at Lincoln East High School.

