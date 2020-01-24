Bolt, Huskers open preseason practice

The Will Bolt era at Nebraska begins next month. The Huskers' season opener is February 14th at Baylor. Between now and then, Bolt wants to see daily progress from his team.

Nebraska opened preseason drills on Friday inside the Alex Gordon Training Complex.

The Huskers return a number of key players from last year's NCAA Tournament team, like All-Big Ten selections Aaron Palensky and Cam Chick.

Bolt says Lincoln Southeast graduate Connor Curry will miss the upcoming season due to an arm injury. He will undergo Tommy John's surgery for the second time.