Bolt, Huskers travel to San Diego

The Nebraska baseball team (1-2) travels to San Diego, Calif., this weekend for the Tony Gwynn Legacy.

The Huskers open the event against San Diego (3-1) on Friday at 8 p.m. (CT)/6 p.m. (PT) at Fowler Park. The match-up will be streamed live online via the WCC Network.

On Saturday, NU battles San Diego State (3-1) at Tony Gwynn Stadium, starting at 8 p.m. (CT)/6 p.m. (PT). Online streaming for the contest will be provided by the Mountain West Network.

Nebraska wraps up its trip to San Diego on Sunday against Arizona (3-1) at Tony Gwynn Stadium, starting at noon (CT)/10 a.m. (PT).

The eight-team event also features Iowa, Southern Illinois, Seattle and USC.

Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

All three games of the Tony Gwynn Legacy will be carried on TuneIn.com and the TuneIn App on the Husker Sports Network channel. Fans in Lincoln can listen on 1400 AM and fans in Omaha can listen on 590 AM.