Bolt implements "Breakfast Rule"

New coach, new rules. With Will Bolt leading the Nebraska baseball team, there is a new set of standards for Husker players. One example is the "Breakfast Rule."

Bolt requires each player to sign in for breakfast daily. Junior infielder/outfielder Jaxon Hallmark says eating options are basic breakfast foods. Hallmark says he often orders eggs and bacon at Nebraska's training table.

"Its not so we eat breakfast," Hallmark said. "Its a discipline thing. Creating good habits. I think its really worked."

The Huskers say there is a punishment for violating the breakfast rule. Hallmark says in the fall players had to run stairs inside Haymarket Park.