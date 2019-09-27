Brown, Saltdogs part ways

The Saltdogs and manager Bobby Brown have officially parted ways, the club has announced.

Brown managed the club for four seasons, and with the expiration of his contract the Saltdogs will not renew Brown for 2020.

“We discussed the results of this past season with Bobby and came to a decision that a managerial change was best for the organization at this time,” Saltdogs President/GM Charlie Meyer said. “We appreciate all of Bobby’s efforts the past four seasons with the Lincoln Saltdogs and wish him the best of luck.”

Brown was hired in 2016 and spent each of the last seven seasons in the American Association. Prior to his time in Lincoln, he served as manager for the Amarillo Sox from 2013-2015.

The Saltdogs had three consecutive winning seasons under Brown before a 40-59 finish in 2019. Brown led the ‘Dogs to a Central Division crown and 58-41 overall record in 2017 before a playoff exit at the hands of the eventual league-champion Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The ‘Dogs have finished in the top five in league fielding in each of Brown’s four seasons, but after two years near the top of the league ERA leaderboard, the ‘Dogs finished ninth in the American Association in each of the last two years.

Brown finishes his four-year tenure with a record of 201-196, and he celebrated his 400th career managerial win earlier in 2019. Only Tim Johnson, who managed the club from 2003-2008, had more wins as the club’s skipper.

The ‘Dogs will now begin a search for the franchise’s next manager.