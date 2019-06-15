Burroughs, Green win Final X, make World Team

Jordan Burroughs (74 kg) and James Green (70 kg) each won their best-of-3 series during Final X at the Devaney Center on Saturday. With the victories, both Burroughs and Green advance to the 2019 UWW Freestyle World Championships.

Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Champion (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017), made his ninth-consecutive World Team for the United States. The two-time NCAA Champion at Nebraska and three-time All-American was in a battle in his best-of-three series against two-time NCAA Champion Isaiah Martinez, but won the best-of-3 series 2-1. Burroughs will now have the opportunity to become the first American in any style to win five World titles.

In the opening bout at 74 kg, Burroughs defeated Martinez via 5-4 decision. Burroughs trailed 3-1 at the end of period one, with all points being scored by step-out. Burroughs hit a takedown in period two to even the score at 3-3 but was forced out late in the match and trailed 4-3. Burroughs had another takedown with eight seconds left to take the match, 4-3.

In the second match, Burroughs led after period one by a 2-0 margin. Martinez scored a flurry of points in period two, earning one by step-out, two more with a takedown and another two for exposure. Burroughs responded with a takedown of his own to bring the tally to 4-5 and then gained another point by penalty. Martinez had the advantage by criteria at 5-5. Burroughs' camp asked for review at the end of the match and lost the challenge, giving Martinez the win via 6-5 decision.

In the final match of the night, Burroughs took the bout via 7-1 decision. Burroughs led 6-0 at the end of period one, scoring on a pair of takedowns and a pair of step-outs. Burroughs and Martinez traded step-out points in period two to give Burroughs the match.

Green, a two-time World Medalist, made his fifth U.S. World Team. He won the silver at the 2017 World Championships and took home the bronze in 2015. A four-time All-American at Nebraska, Green went 2-0 against Ryan Deakin in the best-of-3 series to make the world team for the fifth time in a row.

In his first match of the night, Green made short work of Deakin. Green hit Deakin with a lace and earned the win by tech fall. 10-0 (0:18). Deakin's corner called for a review and lost the challenge, officially giving Green the tech. fall, 11-0 (0:18).

In the second match, Green led 2-0 after the first period. Deakin knotted up the score at 2-2 with a takedown in the second period. Green added a takedown of his own and Deakin was only able to gain another point by step-out, giving Green the victory by 4-3 decision.

The 2019 Freestyle World Championships are scheduled for September 14-22, 2019 in Nursultan, Kazakhstan.

2018 Final X Lincoln Results (Best-of-Three Series)

70 kg

Match 1: James Green tech. fall Ryan Deakin, 11-0 (0:18)

Match 2: James Green dec. Ryan Deakin, 4-3

74 kg

Match 1: Jordan Burroughs dec. Isaiah Martinez, 5-4

Match 2: Isaiah Martinez dec. Jordan Burroughs, 6-5

Match 3: Jordan Burroughs dec. Isaiah Martinez, 7-1

