Burroughs wins gold at Pan-American Games

Former Husker and current U.S. World Team member Jordan Burroughs won gold at 74 kg at the Pan-American Games, defeating 2011 World silver medalist Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico, 4-1 on Saturday.

In the final, Burroughs led 1-0 at the break. Gomez knotted the score up at 1-1 after a caution. Burroughs reclaimed the lead after a step-out and finished the match with a takedown to win via 4-1 decision. The win gives Burroughs his third Pan-American Games championship, previously winning gold in 2011 and 2015.

In the semifinal, Burroughs defeated four-time Senior World medalist Geandry Garzon of Cuba via 15-4 technical fall to advance to the finals. Burroughs and Garzon traded takedowns to begin the match.

Burroughs added a pair of double-leg takedowns and gained points for exposure to earn the 8-2 advantage at the break. Garzon was awarded a point after a caution on Burroughs and then Burroughs forced a step-out. Both wrestlers traded step-out points to bring the tally to 10-4 in favor of Burroughs. The semifinal concluded with a Burroughs takedown, a failed challenge by Cuba and a second takedown by Burroughs to win by technical fall, 15-4.

In the opening match, Burroughs wrestled home-crowd favorite Abel Herrera Pastor of Peru. Herrera Pastor is a three-time Pan-American Championships medalist. Burroughs began the match with a double-leg takedown to go up 2-0. Shortly after, Burroughs scored a takedown and two leg laces for the 10-0 technical fall.

Fellow World Team member James Green also competed at the Medved International in Minsk, Belarus. Green went 0-1 at 70 kg, falling to I. Navruzov of Russia, 6-4.

