Burrow, LSU top Clemson in national championship

Joe Burrow led LSU to college football's national championship, 42-25, over Clemson on Monday night. Burrow passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another to give LSU the title. Burrow finished with 463 passing yards on 31 completions. The Heisman Trophy winner broke college football's single-season passing touchdowns record during the championship.

Clemson built an early 10-point lead, which was wiped away once Burrow settled in. Clemson was led by Trevor Lawrence's 234 passing yards. Running back Travis Etienne with more than 100 all-purpose yards.

LSU finished the season with a perfect 15-0 record, including victories over Oklahoma and Clemson in the College Football Playoff.