Buss signs with Wichita State

Less than one week after winning a state championship, Marriah Buss celebrates another milestone. On Wednesday, Buss signed her national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Wichita State. Buss was recognized during a ceremony at Lincoln Lutheran High School, where she was joined by her coaches and teammates.

Buss finished her historic career second on Nebraska's career kills list (2,372). She won the state's Gatorade Player of the Year honor in 2018 while also earning Super-State honors.