CHI Health St. Elizabeth working toward level-3 trauma center certification

Today, CHI Health St. Elizabeth announced it's opened a trauma center and is working toward level-3 certification.

They've been working directly with local emergency responders, patients, and keeping statistics to become state verified. A level-3 certification means St. Elizabeth would be able to take in and handle different types of trauma patients.

The process for certification started in February-- by educating staff, increasing the number of trauma patients that coming in and collecting data. Officials with St. Elizabeth's say-- becoming a level-3 trauma center helps serve the community as it grows.

"St. Elizabeth has been here, like I said for 125 years, and for a level-3, any-type-of-trauma center, it brings a total system to the entire city," said Jodi DeWitt, the Trauma Program Coordinator with CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "A trauma system is not just only an ER, an ICU. It goes from the operating room, to radiology, to lab, to all the nursing units, to the outreach from EMS. It is truly a trauma system here."

To be verified by the state, St. Elizabeth must have general surgery, anesthesia, orthopedic, neurosurgery capabilities and more. The center at St. Elizabeth includes 24-hour care with emergency trained physicians and nurses, trauma specialists and a program that helps patients from injury to rehabilitation.

The hospital hopes to be certified by April of 2021.