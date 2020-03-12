Cam Mack declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Suspended Nebraska Basketball player Cam Mack has decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

In a post on instagram, Mack said "Since I was a young kid in Texas, my dream was to play basketball at the highest level possible. Now my dream has become a reality."



Mack said he made the decision after talking with his mom and family.

Coach Fred Hoiberg announced March 7 that Cam Mack was suspended indefinitely from the team.

Mack made 28 appearances, including 25 starts, and averages 12.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.