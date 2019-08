Sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis had 18 kills in this weekend's Red-White scrimmage. Davis played for both teams leading the way for the Huskers.

"Props to my teammates, our servers were great, all the passes were great, when everyone is doing their job it's easy to get things done," said Davis.

The Huskers open the season Friday night at 7 p.m. when they host Creighton.