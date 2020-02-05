The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl championship on Wednesday. And roughly one million fans joined in on the festivities. Chiefs players, coaches, cheerleaders, and others involved in the franchise rolled down Grand Boulevard during a parade fans won't soon forget. The festivities were highlighted by an epic pep rally at Union Station, in which Travis Kelce belted "You gotta fight for your right to party!"
Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl with parade
By 10/11 Sports |
Posted: Wed 10:20 PM, Feb 05, 2020