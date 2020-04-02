Chot takes canceled season in stride

Liem Chot is taking the canceled spring sports season in stride. The reigning All-Class Cross Country champion was hoping to add multiple gold medals in track-and-field in 2020. Chot was a front-runner in the 1600M and 3200M runs.

"I think the best thing out of this," Chot said, "is I'm become more in love with the sport of running. I've been so appreciative of being able to run."

Chot is the reigning Gatorade State Cross Country Runner of the Year. He was hoping to add the same honor in Track-and-Field this spring.

Chot says he continues to train on his own daily. The Lincoln North Star junior keeps a journal to track his progress. In fact, he's been writing about his runs for more than a year. Chot says its helped him stay on a routine without a coach to guide him.

Chot says he expected the season to be canceled when schools were closed in mid-March. The sports shutdown hasn't stopped him from chasing his goals. Chot hopes to become a 3-time NSAA Cross Country champion in the fall.