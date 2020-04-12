Christopher Paul's mother helps fight Covid-19 as nurse

Nebraska football commit Christopher Paul Jr.'s mother is helping fight Covid-19 as a nurse in Georgia. Recently, Paul Jr. tweeted out photos of his mom wearing Husker gear while working.

"I saw my mom and she was going to work and I saw she has on that cap and I was like where you get that from and she was like, my baby going there, I gotta give love to them so I'm going to rep Nebraska while I'm working then," said Paul Jr.

The Crisp County High School linebacker is excited to get his mom to Lincoln to check out the Nebraska campus. Paul Jr. visited UNL for the Wisconsin game this past fall with his dad.

"The closest thing to my heart is my mom so if you can impress her, you can impress me and I think the coaching staff has done a great job with that because they're checking up on her as if she is a prospect, sometimes they check up on her more than they check up on me"

Paul Jr. is currently one of four commits for Nebraska's class of 2021.